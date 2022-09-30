Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUV. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $84.59.

