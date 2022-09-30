AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,451.74

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,451.74 ($29.62) and traded as high as GBX 3,165 ($38.24). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,145 ($38.00), with a volume of 657,843 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AVEVA Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,113 ($37.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,278.25 ($39.61).

AVEVA Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.50 billion and a PE ratio of -151.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,671.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,451.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

