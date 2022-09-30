Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNA. Raymond James began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.88. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,152 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,775 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

