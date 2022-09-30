Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Chardan Capital

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of RNA opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,750,000 after buying an additional 3,769,152 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,743,775 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $5,715,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

