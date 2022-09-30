Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

