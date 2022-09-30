Axion Hits One Day Volume of $10,874.00 (AXN)

Axion (AXN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Axion coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axion has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. Axion has a total market cap of $14.77 million and $10,874.00 worth of Axion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Axion

Axion’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Axion’s total supply is 114,271,291,672 coins. The Reddit community for Axion is https://reddit.com/r/AXION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axion’s official Twitter account is @axion_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axion is axion.network.

Buying and Selling Axion

According to CryptoCompare, “Axion is an emerging global monetary system, designed to increase the purchasing power of the ecosystem participants. This is unlike traditional monetary policy where mass-inflation is used to primarily fund corporate bailouts. When new currency is added to the ecosystem, and a negligible amount of it goes to the people, the purchasing power of the population diminishes significantly year-over-year. Axion changes this oligarchy dynamic by generating interest daily directly to the network participants through fixed inflation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

