AXIS Token (AXIS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.69 Million

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $61.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,542,354 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AXIS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

