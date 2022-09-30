AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Trading 12.1% Higher

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. 7,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 227,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

AxoGen Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $504.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $86,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock worth $476,841 in the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

