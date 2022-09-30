AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Short Interest Update

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 187.1% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APMI. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,820,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

APMI stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

About AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

