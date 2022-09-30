B20 (B20) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.21 Million

B20 (B20) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, B20 has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One B20 coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges. B20 has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $86,897.00 worth of B20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

B20 Profile

B20 was first traded on January 14th, 2021. B20’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. B20’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. B20’s official website is b20.whalestreet.xyz.

B20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metapurse’s mission is to democratize access and ownership to highly sought-after artwork and accelerate the cultural Renaissance that is happening within the metaverse. It believes it truly achieved this with B.20 — the name of a massive NFT bundle we are fractionalizing so that everyone can have ownership over the first large scale public art project within the metaverse. It is important to note that it is fractionalizing ownership, not the assets themselves. These fractions will be available as 1.6 million B.20 tokens, and can be referred to as the “keys” to this digital vault.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

