Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 253,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Backblaze Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.02 on Friday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 4.81 and a 52 week high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is 6.24 and its 200-day moving average is 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $159.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.39.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
