Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Insider David Kirk Buys 17,800 Shares of Stock

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Rating) insider David Kirk purchased 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,742.00 ($17,302.10).
Bailador Technology Investments Price Performance
Bailador Technology Investments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%.
Bailador Technology Investments Company Profile
