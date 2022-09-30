Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.66 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

