Barclays Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $35.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s current price.

TCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

