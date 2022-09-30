Barclays Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $24.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $960.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

