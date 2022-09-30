Barclays Trims Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Target Price to CHF 48

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from CHF 61 to CHF 48 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 84 to CHF 76 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zur Rose Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $422.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.