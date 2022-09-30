Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 12th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Basf Stock Performance

ETR BAS opened at €38.85 ($39.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. Basf has a 12-month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12-month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

