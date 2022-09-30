BasketDAO (BASK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $35,296.00

BasketDAO (BASK) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and approximately $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002919 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BasketDAO has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BasketDAO alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BasketDAO Coin Profile

BasketDAO launched on March 25th, 2021. BasketDAO’s total supply is 100,000 coins. BasketDAO’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BasketDAO is basketdao.org/BMI.

BasketDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project aims to create efficient token baskets which allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once. These are similar to ETFs in traditional finance, and each will have its own mandate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BasketDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BasketDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BasketDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BasketDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BasketDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.