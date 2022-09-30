Bata (BTA) Trading 46.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bata (BTA) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bata has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. Bata has a market cap of $771,001.48 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00273926 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001215 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00017068 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

