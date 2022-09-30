Battle Pets Price Tops $0.0573 (PET)

Battle Pets (PET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Battle Pets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Battle Pets has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $142,693.00 worth of Battle Pets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Battle Pets has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004628 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.76 or 0.01630383 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00035393 BTC.

Battle Pets Coin Profile

Battle Pets (PET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2020. Battle Pets’ total supply is 199,324,371 coins. Battle Pets’ official Twitter account is @battle_pets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “”Battle Pets” is a blockchain game about adorable pets running on Binance Smart Chain. Each pet is an NFT(Non-fungible Token) that can be collected, nourished, and armed with weapons to battle with other pets.”

