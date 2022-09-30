BBSCoin (BBS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One BBSCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BBSCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,373.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BBSCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018360 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001374 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BBSCoin

BBSCoin (CRYPTO:BBS) is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 107,638,982,972 coins. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. BBSCoin’s official website is bbscoin.xyz.

BBSCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BBSCoin is a cryptocurrency designed for exchanging virtual credits. Whether it is the virtual money gained in the forums, points the users collected on the websites or karmas given by their coworkers in the Slack / HipChat. BBS provides a bridge for it to the greater the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BBSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BBSCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BBSCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

