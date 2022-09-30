BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.17.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$53.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69. BCE has a 1 year low of C$58.62 and a 1 year high of C$74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$63.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.18.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.33%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

