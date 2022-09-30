Beam (BEAM) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Beam has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market cap of $12.86 million and $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00284341 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00105036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00071422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00071735 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.