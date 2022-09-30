Bean Cash (BITB) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $512,439.00 and $731.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,714.42 or 1.00001032 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,975,285,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!”. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Vimeo | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

