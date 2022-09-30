Bean Cash (BITB) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $512,439.00 and $731.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,714.42 or 1.00001032 BTC.
- Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005999 BTC.
Bean Cash Profile
Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,975,285,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bean Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
