Beaxy (BXY) 1-Day Volume Hits $24.00

Beaxy (BXY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $289,342.90 and approximately $24.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy’s genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS.The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

