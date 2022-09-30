Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,371,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 297,422 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $226.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.61 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

