Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.50

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.50 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 146904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.70 ($0.48).

Benchmark Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £279.54 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Benchmark

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.