Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €225.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €225.00 ($229.59) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 160.12% from the company’s previous close.
HYQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price target on Hypoport in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Hypoport in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Hypoport Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of HYQ opened at €86.50 ($88.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €78.70 ($80.31) and a 1 year high of €600.50 ($612.76). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €192.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €243.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Hypoport
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
