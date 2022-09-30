Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €225.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €225.00 ($229.59) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 160.12% from the company’s previous close.

HYQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €325.00 ($331.63) price target on Hypoport in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Hypoport in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Hypoport Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of HYQ opened at €86.50 ($88.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €78.70 ($80.31) and a 1 year high of €600.50 ($612.76). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €192.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €243.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.