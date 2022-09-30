Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Honeycomb Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
LON HONY opened at GBX 800 ($9.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 867.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 898.95. The stock has a market cap of £277.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.65. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 770 ($9.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 995 ($12.02).
Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.