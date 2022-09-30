Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

LON HONY opened at GBX 800 ($9.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 867.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 898.95. The stock has a market cap of £277.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.65. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 770 ($9.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 995 ($12.02).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

