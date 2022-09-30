Berenberg Bank Trims Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Target Price to €4.40

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €6.60 ($6.73) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Avantium Price Performance
Shares of Avantium stock opened at 4.09 on Tuesday. Avantium has a one year low of 2.93 and a one year high of 6.50.
About Avantium
