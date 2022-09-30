Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $76,227.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol launched on March 4th, 2021. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Big Data Protocol is bigdataprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens.The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid.”

