Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Short Interest Update

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSKY opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSKY. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

