BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $941.69 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $941.69 million and approximately $30.73 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $154.70 or 0.00772661 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,087,204 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro/#.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

