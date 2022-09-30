Bincentive (BCNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,165.00

Bincentive (BCNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Bincentive has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Bincentive has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bincentive coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bincentive alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bincentive Coin Profile

Bincentive launched on October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive. The official message board for Bincentive is medium.com/@bincentive. Bincentive’s official website is www.bincentive.com.

Bincentive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bincentive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bincentive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bincentive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bincentive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.