Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $360.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $217.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.54.

Shares of BIIB opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.99. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $290.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 311,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,624,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,632,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

