Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $280.00 at Piper Sandler

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.54.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $290.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

