BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.