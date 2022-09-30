BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.43.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.
In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
