BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

