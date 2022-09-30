BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $312.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.43.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.03. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $374.58.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $7.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.69 by ($0.38). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 33.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in BioNTech by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

