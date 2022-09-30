BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.85 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $154,499.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,705.67 or 0.99956669 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057419 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00082372 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.