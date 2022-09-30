Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the August 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Biophytis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Biophytis has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $9.59.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

