Birake (BIR) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,703.00

Birake (BIR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. Birake has a market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $4,703.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Birake has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004154 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010997 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Birake
Birake’s total supply is 109,059,969 coins and its circulating supply is 122,149,432 coins. The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birake’s official website is birake.com. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Birake Coin Trading
