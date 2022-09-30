Bismuth (BIS) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $943,334.40 and $1,116.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

