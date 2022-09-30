Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Tops $1.54 Million

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 53% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00065273 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

