Bitcoin SV Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $49.81 or 0.00252567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $955.56 million and $63.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,721.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00628132 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00628451 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00048054 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005226 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008725 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,184,039 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is nchain.com/en. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.