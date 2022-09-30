BitCore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $127,379.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. BitCore has a total market cap of $853,377.74 and $127,379.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,663.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00276463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00142008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00758838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.00625139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00620863 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is www.bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.