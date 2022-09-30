BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0104

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $31.05 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007420 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010490 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012476 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,553,100 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

