BitTube Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $206,823.16 and approximately $121.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018655 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001418 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 355,161,721 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

