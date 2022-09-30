BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $4.75 at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

BB has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,563.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in BlackBerry by 1.2% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,364,000 after purchasing an additional 149,245 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 214.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

