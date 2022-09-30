BlackHat Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,844.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $568,021.91 and approximately $86,844.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 9,656,565 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,324 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

